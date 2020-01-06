BEETLEJUICE Has Broken the Winter Garden Box Office Record for the Third Time

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) announced Beetlejuice broke the Winter Garden (1634 Broadway) Box Office Record for a 7-performance week with a gross of $1,435,799 the week ending January 5, 2020. The previous record was held by SCHOOL OF ROCK with a gross of $1,140,205. The week ending January 5, 2020, also marked the 16 consecutive sold-out Beetlejuice performance.

BEETLEJUICE now holds the all-time Box Office Records at the Winter Garden Theater for 7, 8 and 9-performance weeks. The records were broken the weeks ending December 1, 2019, December 29, 2019 and January 5, 2020.

Beetlejuice will play its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Final block of tickets now on sale for all performances through Saturday, June 6, 2020. Beetlejuice will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2021. Cities and dates to be announced shortly.

The show opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including BEST NEW MUSICAL. Beetlejuice won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design, and Sophia Anne Caruso won the Theatre World Award for her performance as Lydia.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King ("Broad City"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

The musical stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Theater World Award winner Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, David Josefsberg (The Prom) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Three-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongBob SquarePants) as Otho, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and WARNER RECORDS released Beetlejuice - ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING for download, streaming and on CD and Vinyl. The album is produced by Matt Stine, Alex Timbers, Eddie Perfect and Kurt Deutsch. The smash hit Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beetlejuice has been featured on Amazon's Song of the Day, and with over 100M streams is the #1 top streaming Broadway cast album of the 2018/2019 Broadway season.

