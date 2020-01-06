VIDEO: Tony Goldwyn Takes His First Bow In THE INHERITANCE
Tony Goldwyn officially joined the company of Matthew Lopez' The Inheritance on January 5 for a four month limited engagement, and we're getting a look inside the star's first bow in the critically-acclaimed play! Check it out with the curtain call video below!
Welcome home, @TonyGoldwyn. Another year means another fabulous Henry Wilcox! https://t.co/7ekEuWtJPq #TheInheritance ? Vincent Jechoux pic.twitter.com/YYvOn5X9p2- The Inheritance (@inheritanceplay) January 6, 2020
Tony Goldwyn takes over the role of "Henry Wilcox" from John Benjamin Hickey during Hickey's scheduled leave of absence to direct the Broadway-bound production of Plaza Suite. He appeared on Broadway last season in Ivo van Hove's production of "Network," opposite Bryan Cranston and Tatiana Maslany. His other Broadway credits include Promises, Promises and Holiday. His Off-Broadway credits include The Water's Edge (Second Stage), The Dying Gaul (Vineyard), Spike Heels (Second Stage), The Sum of Us (Cherry Lane - Obie Award), and Digby (MTC). Regionally he has appeared at the Mark Taper Forum, Long Wharf and Williamstown Theatre Festival.
His many TV roles include his seven-season run as 'President Fitzgerald Grant' in Shonda Rhimes' series "Scandal," "Chambers" (Netflix, opposite Uma Thurman), "The Good Wife," "Dexter," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Without A Trace," "The L Word," the HBO Mini-Series "From The Earth To The Moon," "Frasier," "Murphy Brown," and "Designing Women." He also co-created and executive produced the critically acclaimed series, "The Divide," for AMC Studios.
In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.
