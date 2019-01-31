Wake Up With BWW 1/31: Tony Yazbeck in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's almost Friday! Power through the end of your week by checking in with the latest Broadway news!

First, we learned additional casting for Manhattan Concert Productions' The Scarlet Pimpernel. The show will be led by Tony Yazbeck, and features Laura Osnes, Norm Lewis, Corey Cott, and more!

In more casting news, we learned that Corey Hawkins will take on the role of Benny in the highly anticipated film adaptation of In The Heights!

Watch an interview with Broadway's first teen Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman, as he prepares for his Broadway debut.

Read more about these and more top stories below! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Tony Yazbeck Will Lead Manhattan Concert Productions' THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, with Laura Osnes, Norm Lewis, Corey Cott & More!

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has just announced lead casting for their concert performance of Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton's musical comedy The Scarlet Pimpernel. One of today's greatest leading men, Tony Yazbeck, will star as Percy Blakeney at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 18, 2019 at 8:00 pm.. (more...)

2) Corey Hawkins to Play Benny in IN THE HEIGHTS Film

by TV News Desk

Corey Hawkins is set to play Benny in Jon M. Chu's feature adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's four-time Tony winning musical In the Heights for Warner Bros, according to Deadline.. (more...)

3) Rialto Chatter: Could London's SIX the Musical Be Headed to Broadway?

by Alan Henry

Could the London/West End hit SIX the musical be headed to Broadway?. (more...)

4) Abby Mueller and Ben Jacoby Will Lead THE LAST FIVE YEARS in Montana

The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center (Executive Director John Zirkle) in Big Sky Montana announced today it will present a limited engagement of Jason Robert Brown's award-winning musical THE LAST FIVE YEARS, directed by Jason McDowell-Green and starring Abby Mueller as Cathy and Ben Jacoby as Jamie. Mueller and Jacoby were recently seen together on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, where the pair starred as Carole and Gerry Goffin, King's first husband.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Watch Carmen Cusack & More Preview Encores! CALL ME MADAM

by TV - Press Previews

For the second time in Encores! history-and to honor City Center's 75th Anniversary Season-the series is reviving one of its own revivals. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Janet Dacal

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

The 2019 Artios Awards are held tonight!

The ceremony is honoring Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, who are receiving the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award in recognition from the casting community to individuals who have made a special commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors.

Hosted by Bridgett Everett, the evening's line up of presenters will include Danielle Brooks, Rachel Brosnahan, Patricia Clarkson, Brian d'Arcy James, Edie Falco, Alessandro Nivola, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, MJ Rodriguez, Ari'el Stachel, and a few surprise guests.

Kelli O'Hara honors Steven Reineke at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara will give an intimate cabaret performance in honor of Music Director Steven Reineke's tenth anniversary leading The New York Pops. Kelli and Steven will jointly curate a program featuring songs from some of their memorable career highlights and work together over the past decade.

BWW Exclusive: Catching Up With Stephen Brower, One Of the Stars Of ANASTASIA On Tour

Stephen Brower made his Broadway debut in the Broadway company of Anastasia. Beginning as a vacation cover, he soon joined the ensemble as a "Dmitry" understudy and had the opportunity to go on in the role several times. Now he's back out on the road with Anastasia and has stepped into the role of the young con man full time.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Brower at the show's San Antonio stop to get his thoughts on taking on the lead role full-time and taking Anastasia to audiences around the country

What we're geeking out over: Alan Menken Joins Disney Leading Ladies For A Trip Down Memory Lane

In honor of its 30th anniversary, two-time Academy Award®-winner (Best Original Score and Best Original Song "Under the Sea," 1989) "The Little Mermaid," dives into the highly celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection with all-new bonus features and a sing-along mode.

As part of the bonus features, the leading ladies of Disney came together for a conversation from the man behind the songs, Alan Menken.

What we're watching: Andrew Barth Feldman, Broadway's New Evan Hansen Preps For His Broadway Debut

A new Evan will be waving through a window very soon! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Barth Feldman, the 16-year-old winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards), will make his Broadway debut as 'Evan Hansen' tonight.

Watch as Broadway's first teenage Evan hits rehearsal, gets his first of many arm casts, hits rehearsal, and steps into Evan's New Balance kicks for the very first time.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles