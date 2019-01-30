DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

VIDEO: Andrew Barth Feldman, Broadway's New Evan Hansen Preps For His Broadway Debut

Jan. 30, 2019  

A new Evan will be waving through a window very soon! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Barth Feldman, the 16-year-old winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards), will make his Broadway debut as 'Evan Hansen' tonight.

Feldman - who is currently a high school junior at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, New York - takes over the role from Taylor Trensch, who plays his final performance on January 27, 2019 after a year in the title role. Original Broadway cast member Michael Lee Brown will continue his run as the 'Evan' alternate.

Watch below as Broadways first teenage Evan hits rehearsal, gets his first of many arm casts, hits rehearsal, and steps into Evan's New Balance kicks for the very first time.

VIDEO: Andrew Barth Feldman, Broadway's New Evan Hansen Preps For His Broadway Debut
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Things He Has it Comin' in 'Cell Block Tango' Parody!
  • VIDEO: Bradley Cooper Makes Surprise Appearance at Lady Gaga's Show - Watch Them Sing 'Shallow' From A STAR IS BORN
  • VIDEO: Taylor Trensch Takes His Final Bow in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • VIDEO: Reverb Tap Company Tributes RENT With Seasons of Love
  • VIDEO: First Look At 'They Like Me' From CALL ME MADAM At City Center
  • VIDEO: Tony Yazbeck Dances His Way To His Lincoln Center American Songbook Concert

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup



      SHARE