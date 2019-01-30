Rialto Chatter: Could London's SIX the Musical Be Headed to Broadway?

Could the London/West End hit SIX the musical be headed to Broadway?

The production is slated to have a production at Chicago Shakespeare this summer, followed by a production at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre next fall.

The last US-transfer to the Citadel was off-Broadway's HADESTOWN, which following further development at London's National Theatre will be coming to Broadway this season.

SIX the musical in Edmonton is presented by arrangement with Kenny Wax, Global Musicals, George Stiles & Kevin McCollum, and the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre.

SIX - the concert-style show with a phenomenal all-female band: the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, these Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red!

The musical is Directed by Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, choreographed Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, features set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound designer by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestrations by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton.

