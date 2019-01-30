Abby Mueller and Ben Jacoby Will Lead THE LAST FIVE YEARS in Montana

The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center (Executive Director John Zirkle) in Big Sky Montana announced today it will present a limited engagement of Jason Robert Brown's award-winning musical THE LAST FIVE YEARS, directed by Jason McDowell-Green and starring Abby Mueller as Cathy and Ben Jacoby as Jamie. Mueller and Jacoby were recently seen together on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, where the pair starred as Carole and Gerry Goffin, King's first husband.

"It was a delight to have Abby at Big Sky last year as part of our all-star cast with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's Concert for America at WMPAC," said John Zirkle, Executive Director of The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center. "I was thrilled when the idea came together for Abby to return to be a part of this show. She has an unbelievable voice, and the intimacy of the WMPAC stage means it's perfectly suited for a musical as personal as this one."

THE LAST FIVE YEARS ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a marriage, from meeting to break-up and from break-up to meeting. Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk winner has been translated into a handful of languages and was named one of TIME Magazine's ten best shows of 2001. A testament to the show's longevity, and spurred by the show's regional popularity, The Last Five Years enjoyed an Off-Broadway revival at Second Stage in 2013, followed by a film adaptation that was released in 2014.

The creative team for THE LAST FIVE YEARS features scenic design by Courtney Smith, costume design by Nicole Slaven, lighting design by Alejandro Fajardo, sound design by Reid Loessberg, stage management by Seth Betzler and music direction by Sharon Kenny.

The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center opened its doors to the public in 2013, bringing an array of world class productions to the Big Sky community. Past theatrical performances at WMPAC include Levity, written by Stephanie DiMaggio and directed by Stella Powell-Jones, featuring David Alford, Carolyn McCormick, Michele Pawk, John P. McGinty, and DiMaggio,; [title of show] directed by Danny Sharron and featuring George Salazar, Rachel Wenitsky, Ned Riseley, BB Arrington, and Sharon Kenny; The Winter's Tale, adapted and directed by Laura Savia and featured Hoon Lee, Bhavesh Patel, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Stephanie DiMaggio, and Brendan Dalton.

Tickets for all season events are on sale now. For tickets and more information about the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center please visit www.warrenmillerpac.org.

Support for the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is provided by the Big Sky Resort Tax, The Big Sky Real Estate Company and Big Sky Resort.

Abby Mueller (Cathy) recently finished a run as Carole King on Broadway after originating the role in the First National Tour of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Her additional credits include Kinky Boots (Broadway), A Minister's Wife (Lincoln Center), School of Rock (Off-Broadway Workshop, Gramercy Theatre). Regional credits include Abigail Adams in 1776 (American Conservatory Theater and Asolo Rep), Fantine in Les Miserables, Ellen in Miss Saigon (Ellen), Narrator in Joseph...(Fulton Theatre), Mary Zimmerman's Candide (Huntington Theatre Company), Catherine in Pippin (Utah Shakespearean Festival), Constance in The Three Musketeers (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), Milly in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Drury Lane Oakbrook), Fiona in Brigadoon, Cinderella in Into The Woods, and Georgie in The Full Monty (Marriott Theatre).

Ben Jacoby (Jamie) made his Broadway debut in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical as Barry Mann, later stepping into the role of Gerry Goffin. He was seen on the national tour of Cameron Mackintosh's re-imagined, 25th anniversary production of The Phantom of the Opera (Raoul, original cast). Regional credits include Sense and Sensibility (Milwaukee Rep.), Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey), South Pacific, 9 to 5(Marriott Lincolnshire), Richard III, Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, Merry Wives of Windsor (Utah Shakespeare Festival), The Glass Menagerie (Weston Playhouse, Gulfshore Playhouse), The Light in the Piazza (Maine State). He's also been seen on TV's The Good Wife.

Jason McDowell-Green (director) is a freelance theatre director based in Brooklyn, NY. From 2014-2019, Jason served as the Director of the Professional Training Program at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, a Tony Award-winning summer theatre company and one of the nation's top professional development programs for new generations of aspiring theatre artists. His work as a director and actor has been seen at The Old Globe Theater, Guthrie Theater, Two River Theater, Roundabout Theater Company, Huntington Theatre Company, Atlantic Theatre Company, and the Williamstown Theatre Festival. He is an alumnus of The Acting Company where he toured the nation for two years in productions of Romeo and Juliet and Comedy of Errors. He is an established fight choreographer and a co-director of an immersive escape room in NYC. Jason is also the recipient of Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2019 Boris Sagal Directing Fellowship. This spring, he is directing in Berlin as part of The Creole Joe Experience, an immersive theatre performance set during an impromptu Creole-Zydeco house party in New Orleans. Jason received his training from Boston University, LAMDA, and A.C.T. and is currently an adjunct faculty member at the New School's College of Performing Arts.

