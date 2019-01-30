BWW TV: Alan Menken Joins Disney Leading Ladies For A Trip Down Memory Lane

In honor of its 30th anniversary, two-time Academy Award®-winner (Best Original Score and Best Original Song "Under the Sea," 1989) "The Little Mermaid," dives into the highly celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection with all-new bonus features and a sing-along mode.

As part of the bonus features, the leading ladies of Disney came together for a conversation from the man behind the songs, Alan Menken. From THE VOICE of a mermaid to the tunes of a muse, the music of Alan Menken has scored the soundtrack for some of Disney's most iconic leading ladies. Join Alan, Jodi Benson (Ariel), Paige O'Hara (Belle), Judy Kuhn (Pocahontas Singing Voice), Lillias White (Calliope) and Donna Murphy (Mother Gothel) as we celebrate the music of their films in honor of THE ONE that started it all ... "The Little Mermaid."

Get a peek at their meeting below!

In this discussion, the ladies share their memories of musically creating their characters with Alan, discuss what it means to be part of the Disney Princess/leading lady legacy and create new memories as they sing with Alan around a baby grand piano.

The magical, musical tale of mermaid princess Ariel - along with loveable sidekicks Sebastian and Flounder, and the love-to-hate sea witch Ursula - is shore to make a splash with all generations when it comes home for the first time Digitally in HD, 4K Ultra HD™ and Movies Anywhere on Feb. 12, and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray™ on Feb. 26.

"The Little Mermaid" is the seventh title to join the Walt Disney Signature Collection, which includes groundbreaking films created or inspired by the imagination and legacy of Walt Disney, featuring TIMELESS stories and characters that have touched generations. The film takes its place alongside "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," "Beauty and the Beast," "Pinocchio," "Bambi," "The Lion King" and "Lady and the Tramp."

