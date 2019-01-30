Tony Yazbeck Will Lead Manhattan Concert Productions' THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, with Laura Osnes, Norm Lewis, Corey Cott & More!

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has just announced lead casting for their concert performance of Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton's musical comedy The Scarlet Pimpernel. One of today's greatest leading men, Tony Yazbeck, will star as Percy Blakeney at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 18, 2019 at 8:00 pm.

Tony Yazbeck sprung onto Broadway at age 11, making his debut as 'Newsboy' in Gypsy, driven back and forth by his mother, two hours each direction, six times a week. Ten years later, during his third year of college, Yazbeck joined the national tour of Annie Get Your Gun, after which he moved to New York City and his career took off. Most recently, Yazbeck appeared as Zach in New York City Center's 75th Anniversary Gala presentation of A Chorus Line.

His decades-long musical theater career has brought him to Broadway several times, including On The Town in 2015, for which he was nominated for a TONY Award, Drama League Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and was nominated and won the Astaire Award for Best Male Dancer. He won the CT Critics Circle Award for his work as Billy in My One and Only at Goodspeed, and the Helen Hayes Award for his work as Andrew in Sycamore Trees at Signature Theatre.

Broadway credits include: Oklahoma! (2002), A Chorus Line (2006-07), Gypsy (2008-09), White Christmas (2009), Chicago (2011, 2012 and 2017), Finding Neverland (2016), and Prince of Broadway (2017). Other credits include: My One and Only (Goodspeed), Little Me (City Center), Singin' in the Rain (Drury Lane Theatre), and A Chorus Line (City Center). National tours: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Doctor Dolittle, Annie Get Your Gun.

Yazbeck returns to Manhattan Concert Productions' Broadway Series, having starred in Broadway Classics in 2018, and Crazy For You in 2017, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman. He joins all-star cast members Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella), Norm Lewis (Once on This Island, Porgy and Bess), Corey Cott (Bandstand, Newsies), Dana Costello (Finding Neverland, Jekyll and Hyde) and Drew Gehling (Waitress, Jersey Boys), several of which are also returners to MCP's esteemed Broadway Series.

Gabriel Barre (Stage Director) and Jason Howland (Music Director) reunite to lead the cast and creative team in this concert performance of The Scarlet Pimpernel. The performance will feature a chorus of over 200 singers from the across the United States, a professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

The Scarlet Pimpernel marks the seventh year of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically-acclaimed Broadway Series, following the success of Broadway Classics (2018), Crazy For You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), The Hunchback of Notre Dame workshop (2014), Broadway Classics in Concert (2013), and Ragtime (2013).

With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics and book by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel is based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel of the same name, taking place at the peak of the French Revolution and the fight for liberty, equality and fraternity. Set in England and France, The Scarlet Pimpernel tells the story of an English nobleman Sir Percy Blakeney who adopts a secret identity, the heroic Scarlet Pimpernel, to battle the forces of evil during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution. The Scarlet Pimpernel serves as a brilliant window to life in 18th-century England, and was a precursor to the spy fiction and superhero genres, featuring a hero hiding under an alias. The musical made its Broadway debut at the Minskoff Theatre on November 9, 1997 and ran through January 2000 in several theatres, has had numerous regional U.S. productions, and has been produced internationally in Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Canada, Mexico, Malta, and Norway, among others.

Tickets, starting at $50 are going quickly may be purchased by visiting www.mcp.us; visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721- 6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).

Manhattan Concert Productions is an esteemed Production Company in its 20th season. MCP has provided opportunity to thousands of musicians in choirs, bands, and orchestras that have performed at famous venues throughout the United States and many countries abroad. Additionally, MCP regularly features the work of professional singers, actors, instrumentalists, conductors and composers. The guest musicians of The Scarlet Pimpernel chorus will spend five days in New York City rehearsing and performing side-by-side with the professional principal cast and crew as part of Manhattan Concert Productions' continuing mission of student and professional collaboration. Visit www.mcp.us to learn more.

