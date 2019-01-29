Wake Up With BWW 1/29: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Come to Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Check out today's top Broadway stories!

First, we have highlights from the version of RENT on FOX that was actually live. That's right, the cast performed a concert edition of the show for its live audience, which did not air on television, and we've got clips!

We also rounded up all of the reviews of the broadcast. Were the critics "over the moon?"

In big Broadway news, Jagged Little Pill has announced that it is coming to Broadway this fall! The musical, which had its world premiere at ART last year, has yet to announce dates, cast, or a house.

1) VIDEOS: The Cast of RENT on FOX Performs Live Concert Version - Watch Highlights!

by Stephanie Wild

RENT on FOX officially aired last night, January 27. Due to an injury suffered by the production's Roger, Brennin Hunt, portions of the show were pre-recorded, but the show must go on! The cast performed a live concert version of the production for its audience last night, which did not air on FOX. However, the show's Twitter account posted some highlights. Watch below!. (more...)

2) Review Roundup: Were the Critics 'Over the Moon' With RENT on FOX?

by Review Roundups

RENT on FOX officially aired last night, January 27. Due to an injury suffered by the production's Roger, Brennin Hunt, portions of the show were pre-recorded, but the show must go on! Let's see what the critics are saying.... (more...)

3) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Things He Has it Comin' in 'Cell Block Tango' Parody!

by Stage Tube

Trump, six, flip, cukoo, Huckabee, Mueller... Randy Rainbow's latest political parody gives the latest news of Roger Stone's arrest a very special Kander and Ebb twist. Watch below as he updates Chicago's 'Cell Block Tango' for the Trump era!. (more...)

4) Breaking: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Come To Broadway This Fall

by Alan Henry

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that the Diane Paulus directed musical, Jagged Little Pill, will come to Broadway this fall following an out of town tryout at Cambridge's American Repertory Theatre and an additional lab in NYC this fall.. (more...)

5) BWW Review: The Message of RENT Holds Strong Despite Many Problems

by Kaitlin Milligan

RENT on FOX, the live musical event, began its broadcast with the words 'previously recorded' on the screen. Brennin Hunt, who plays Roger Davis in the show, broke his foot during dress rehearsal, which led to the decision that instead of airing live, FOX would broadcast the taped dress rehearsal performance. Unfortunately, this resulted in a show that was not at 100%, however, despite all of the trouble, there were many moments that shined through.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Primary Stages' GOD SAID THIS officially opens tonight!

God Said This is written by Leah Nanako Winkler (Two Mile Hollow) and directed by Morgan Gould (Kentucky). Performances began at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce St, New York, NY, 10014) on January 16, 2019 and run through February 15, 2019. Tickets are on sale now and are available at primarystages.org.

-Patricia Kalember begins performances tonight as Gloria Steinem In GLORIA: A LIFE

Patricia Kalember("Power," "Sisters," "thirtysomething") puts on the aviator glasses of iconic activist Gloria Steinem in Gloria: A Life beginning tonight, following Christine Lahti who played her final performance as Gloria on January 27.



"As a lifelong feminist, Gloria Steinem has been an inspiration to me for years. Her activism and sharp intelligence are needed now, more than ever," said Ms. Kalember. "I'm honored to be joining this inventive production and amazing cast."

Set Your DVR...

-Matthew Broderick will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN today!

What we're geeking out over: HADESTOWN's West End Cast, Including Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada & More, Will Reunite for Broadway Run!

The Broadway premiere of Hadestown will star Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page. The acclaimed principals come to Broadway direct from Hadestown's sold-out run at London's National Theatre which ended this Saturday.

The new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, developed with innovative director and Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin, begins preview performances Friday, March 22 ahead of a Wednesday, April 17 official opening night at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street).

What we're watching: FALSETTOS Gets Ready to Hit the Road! Go Inside Rehearsals with Max von Essen, Nick Adams, Eden Espinosa & More!

Rehearsals are underway in New York for the upcoming North American Tour of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos. Following rehearsals in New York, the company will head to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, AR (February 8-9, 2019) prior to an official opening at the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, March 20 (run dates: March 19-April 14, 2019). For a full list of cities, please visit the all-new FalsettosBroadway.com.

Social Butterfly: Ben Platt Announces Release Date for Debut Album

With a full heart, I can finally say that my debut album "Sing To Me Instead" will be out in the world on 3/29.



The first two songs will be out THIS FRIDAY 2/1, as well as a pre-order of the whole album. Let the story begin. pic.twitter.com/zqGYf3fVu8 - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) January 28, 2019

Ben Platt took to Twitter to announce the release of his debut album! In the tweet, Platt said, "With a full heart, I can finally say that my debut album "Sing To Me Instead" will be out in the world on 3/29. The first two songs will be out THIS FRIDAY 2/1, as well as a pre-order of the whole album. Let the story begin."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

