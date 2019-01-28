Breaking: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Come To Broadway This Fall

Producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price are thrilled to announce that - following a record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) last summer - the acclaimed new musical Jagged Little Pill will open on Broadway this fall, at a theater soon to be announced. Jagged Little Pill is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin) and features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), music by seven-time Grammy Award winnerAlanis Morissette and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, and lyrics by Morissette. Movement Direction and Choreography is by Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui ("Apesh*t" by The Carters; Beyoncé at The Grammys 2017) and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).

Atlantic Records will partner with Jagged Little Pill for the release of the Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the production to the label's elite roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and casts.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family; but when the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the veneer, or defiantly facing truths about themselves and the world around them. "Urgent, wildly entertaining, and wickedly funny in all the right places"(The Boston Globe), this original story is ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking music - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - as well as songs newly written for the stage. Hailed by The New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," Jagged Little Pill inspires audiences to look within, speak out, and connect.

"This process, and what this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me," said Alanis Morissette. "It is a culmination of so much of what my life's work has been oriented toward. To work with Diablo Cody, whose heart is as open as her mind is bright and brave, has taken this record - which has meant so much to me - to a whole other level of depth, meaning and natural activism. Touching on topics that keep me up at night for how deeply I care about them, Diablo's at once fierce, sensitive and hilarious voice-and her willingness to stay and deepen the course through this journey of creation has been one of the greatest gifts of my life to behold. Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui's ability to allow these strong and agile bodies and movement to animate and tell this story on visual, spatial, somatic and heart-gripping visceral levels is unlike anything I have ever seen. Tom Kitt's multi-layered and seemingly effortless weaving together of the musical tapestry of these songs that range from tiny and pin-drop subtle to a kaleidoscope of blended honorings and re- interpretations, leave me with chills and tears. All of this, with Diane Paulus as our fearless visionary and leader. Diane's searing intelligence and her capacity to hold the complexity as well as the stillness, and her ability to see the big picture of what this story represents to so many of us, has allowed for her leadership to bring us into a level of profundity and service that we were both deeply moved and cracked open by. The entire team is the dream-come-true collaboration. A relational system of slam dunks, and a community of people who each care in a way that marks each person's unique and powerful contribution. Grateful does not even come close to how I feel throughout this journey thus far. This process is tinged with giddiness, terror, surrender, wild passion, joy and light."

"Jagged Little Pill is more than a show, it is a movement," said Diane Paulus. "We have become a company - all the creatives and the cast - dedicated to what this album stands for. At the A.R.T., we had never seen a response as massive as this before - people camping out overnight to get tickets, traveling from all over the world, changing plans to see the show again. There was a visceral energy every night in the theater of audience wanting to live inside our story and the music of this iconic album."

The world premiere production of Jagged Little Pill ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5 - July 15, 2018, at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA. The 10-week engagement marked the longest-running and highest-grossing production in the theater's history. Variety declared the musical "Triumphant! Not since Rent has a musical invested so many bravura roles with so much individual life." BuzzFeed described the show as "stirring, breathtaking and exceptionally relevant...work this ambitious broadens our perspective of what theater can do." NPR declared, "Morissette's anthems are now for the ages. Visually interpreted in Jagged Little Pill with an absorbing intimacy and ingenuity, they reach down to our deepest raw selves, regardless of who we are."

"I could not be more thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with the support of this incredible team and of course, my hero, Alanis Morissette," said Diablo Cody. "Writing Jagged Little Pill has been the most fulfilling and emotional creative experience of my life, and I am so excited to share it with as many people as possible."

In celebration of the musical's Broadway announcement, the producers will release an exclusive first-listen of "All I Really Want" - a special studio version performed by the World Premiere cast. All fans who sign up atJaggedLittlePill.com by Monday, February 11, 2019 at 12:00PM EST will receive a link to the exclusive song, and access to a special fan pre-sale for the musical.

"Jagged Little Pill was the soundtrack to our youth, so it's a dream come true to bring this beautiful, galvanizing story to the Broadway stage," said Tiwary, David and Price in a joint statement. "24 years ago, Alanis Morissette struck a deep emotional chord across the world, encouraging everyone to wake up to the difficult truths in our lives, be heard, and be seen. We're honored to continue the legacy of Alanis' masterpiece by shepherding a brilliant team of creative minds and shaping Jagged Little Pill into an essential and relevant Broadway musical - one that speaks to modern times and everyone in it - the insider, the outsider, and those in between."

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record's sales surpassing 24 million certified copies worldwide. Nearly 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With nine eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent twenty years, Morissette's music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination and total sales of over 60 million albums worldwide.

"The music and messages of the Jagged Little Pill album are more topical, powerful, and inspiring now than ever. This brilliant new musical takes Alanis's iconic songs and transforms them into a moving theatrical experience," said Atlantic Records Chairman and COO, Julie Greenwald. "All of us at Atlantic are proud and thrilled to be partnering with theJAGGED LITTLE PILL team to release the cast album to what promises to be a landmark Broadway event."

Rounding out the Jagged Little Pill creative team are Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez(Parade); Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (Dear Evan Hansen); Tony-nominated Lighting Designer Justin Townsend(Moulin Rouge!); Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (Waitress); and Tony-winning Video & Projection Designer Finn Ross (Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time). The production features additional music by Mike Farrell & Guy Sigsworth.

Lead Producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price, are joined by Caiola Productions, Level Forward & Abigail Disney, Geffen Playhouse-Tenebaum-Feinberg, James L. Nederlander, Van Dean & Yael Silver, Stephen G. Johnson, Concord Theatricals, Bard Theatricals, M. Kilburg Reedy, 42nd.club, Betsey Bernstein, Sundowners, Araca Productions, Len Blavatnik, Burnt Umber Productions, Darren DeVerna & Jeremiah Harris, Daryl Roth Productions, Susan Edelstein, FG Productions, Fourth Wall Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Harmonia, John Gore Theatrical Group, Melissa M. Jones & Barbara H. Freitag, Jujamcyn, Stephanie Kramer, Lamplighter Projects, Christina Isaly Liceaga, David Mirvish, The Road Company, Spencer B. Ross, Bellanca Smigel Rutter, Iris Smith, Jason Taylor & Sydney Suiter, Rachel Weinstein, W.I.T. Productions & Work Light Productions, and Consulting Producer Tamar Climan, in presenting the American Repertory Theater production of Jagged Little Pill.

Dates, Theater, and Casting for the Broadway production will be announced on a later date.

