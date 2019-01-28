BWW TV: FALSETTOS Gets Ready to Hit the Road! Go Inside Rehearsals with Max von Essen, Nick Adams, Eden Espinosa & More!

Jan. 28, 2019  

Rehearsals are underway in New York for the upcoming North American Tour of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos. Following rehearsals in New York, the company will head to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, AR (February 8-9, 2019) prior to an official opening at the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, March 20 (run dates: March 19-April 14, 2019). For a full list of cities, please visit the all-new FalsettosBroadway.com.

The full cast is led by Broadway superstars Nick Adams as "Whizzer," Nick Blaemire as "Mendel," Eden Espinosa as "Trina" and Max von Essen as "Marvin," with Audrey Cardwell as "Cordelia," Bryonha Marie Parham as "Dr. Charlotte," and just-announced Thatcher Jacobs and Jim Kaplan sharing the role of "Jason." Rounding out the company are Josh Canfield, Melanie Evans, Megan Loughran and Darick Pead.

FALSETTOS revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

Check out a sneak peek of "The Baseball Game" and "Unlikely Lovers" plus meet the whole company below!

BWW TV: FALSETTOS Gets Ready to Hit the Road! Go Inside Rehearsals with Max von Essen, Nick Adams, Eden Espinosa & More!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

From This Author TV - On the Road

BroadwayWorld is hitting the road to check out some of the most anticipated productions near YOU!

  • BWW TV: FALSETTOS Gets Ready to Hit the Road! Go Inside Rehearsals with Max von Essen, Nick Adams, Eden Espinosa & More!
  • BWW TV: We've Got Trouble in DC! Watch Jessie Mueller, Norm Lewis & More Give Sneak Peek of Kennedy Center's THE MUSIC MAN
  • BWW TV: Get Into the Holiday Spirit in Rehearsal with Paper Mill Playhouse's HOLIDAY INN!
  • Exclusive Video: Watch Becky Gulsvig Perform 'Me And The Sky' and More Highlights from COME FROM AWAY on Tour
  • BWW TV: Inside the Launch of the West End Production of COME FROM AWAY
  • BWW TV: Clips of Kelli O'Hara, Ken Watanabe, Ruthie Ann Miles, and the Cast of THE KING AND I: FROM THE PALLADIUM

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE