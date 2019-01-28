Ben Platt Announces Release Date for Debut Album

Ben Platt took to Twitter to announce the release of his debut album! In the tweet, Platt said, "With a full heart, I can finally say that my debut album "Sing To Me Instead" will be out in the world on 3/29. The first two songs will be out THIS FRIDAY 2/1, as well as a pre-order of the whole album. Let the story begin."

In 2017, Platt had announced that he signed to Atlantic Records when he told Billboard that, "I am beyond proud to be joining the Atlantic family, amongst a roster of legendary artists. It has been a longtime dream to create original music; I am so excited to be working on this debut album and even more excited for the day I can share it with the world."

Ben Platt originated the title role in "Dear Evan Hansen" to critical acclaim (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations) and won the 2017 Tony Award for his Broadway performance. Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicagoproduction of "The Book of Mormon" and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parkerand Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in "Pitch Perfect" and "Pitch Perfect 2," "Ricki and the Flash" (dir. Jonathan Demme), "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" (dir. Ang Lee), "Drunk Parents" (dir. Fred Wolf). National Tours: "Caroline, or Change" (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include "Dear Evan Hansen" (Arena Stage), "The Black Suits" (Barrington Stage Company), "The Power of Duff" (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), "Dead End" (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), :The Music Man," "Mame," "Camelot," and "The Sound of Music" (dir. GorDon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

