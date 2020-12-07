Wake Up With BWW 12/7: SIX Returns to the West End, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

This weekend marked five years since School of Rock opened on Broadway! To celebrate the occasion, the show's composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, virtually reunited with original cast members for a performance of 'Stick It To The Man'!

Six is officially the first musical to reopen in the West End since lockdown began in March. Courtney Bowman (Anne Boleyn) recorded a video showing the view from the stage after the show's first matinee back!

Daveed Diggs, best known to Broadway fans for his role as Thomas Jefferson/Lafayette in Hamilton, has released a Hanukkah song! The song is called "Puppy For Hanukkah" and it was released on Walt Disney Records.

1) VIDEO: Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang Perform in a Cabaret at The Duplex on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

by Stage Tube

Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live featured a venue that fans of the New York City cabaret scene may recognize! One sketch on the weekly comedy show was set at The Duplex, the iconic West Village cabaret, piano bar, and cafe.. (more...)

2) Theater Stories: Parties With Cher, Dolly Parton & Diana Ross, The Long-Running CABARET Revival, and More About Studio 54!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

This week's Theater Stories features Studio 54! Learn about the star-studded parties during the venue's nightclub days, with artists artists including Dolly Parton, Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli, and more; the long-running revival of Cabaret starring Alan Cumming and more!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Original SCHOOL OF ROCK Kids Perform 'Stick It To The Man'

4) BWW Flashback: Randy Rainbow (Re)Reads Patti LuPone's Autobiography- Patti Fights to Save Meadowlark!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Today, watch as she (he) recalls the making (and many issues with) the 1976 Stephen Schwartz musical that never made it to Broadway- The Baker's Wife- and her fight to save what has become the show's most popular song, 'Meadowlark.'. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Ana Gasteyer's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm! Learn more here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Thomas Adès's The Tempest, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Carmen Cusack Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge chatted with Tony nominee Carmen Cusack, who just brought her brand new show to The Space, marking her Vegas debut! With everything going on around us this year, Carmen is putting together a mixture of music that has kept her going during these crazy times. Expect some feel good tunes as well as much needed catharsis. Join her for a night of "Therapy". The show is now available On Demand.

What we're watching: Watch the Music Video For Daveed Diggs' Hanukkah Song, 'Puppy For Hanukkah'

There is also an accompanying music video released by Disney, that features some adorable kids, and, spoiler alert: a puppy!

Social Butterfly: Check Out This Queen's-Eye View From the Stage as SIX Returns to the West End

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sara Bareilles, who turns 41 today!

Since her 2007 debut, Little Voice, which reached #1 in 22 countries around the world, the Eureka, CA native Sara Bareilles has gone on to release a New York Times best-selling book, Sounds Like Me - My Life (so far) in Song, and five studio albums, including her most recent, What's Inside: Songs from Waitress. Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for Broadway musical Waitress, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics, an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Score, and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Bareilles spent some time in the cast of Waitress as Jenna, and returned months later to reprise her role.

