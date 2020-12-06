VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Original SCHOOL OF ROCK Kids Perform 'Stick It To The Man'

Click Here for More Articles on SCHOOL OF ROCK Broadway

Today marks five years since School of Rock opened on Broadway! To celebrate the occasion, the show's composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, virtually reunited with original cast members for a performance of 'Stick It To The Man'!

"This musical was incredibly special for me as it's all about how music can empower children," Webber wrote in to video's caption. "To celebrate, I thought I would reunite with the incredibly talented original group of kids who blew the roof off every night in the Winter Garden Theatre!"

Watch the video below!

School of Rock is based on the famous Paramount film written by Mike White which starred Jack Black.

The musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. Completely disinterested in academic work, Dewey decides to create his own curriculum, turning his class into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The stage musical is produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber who has composed 12 new songs to create a score which also features all the favorite songs from the movie. SCHOOL OF ROCK, with its sensational live kids' rock band, is a loving testimony to the transforming power of music.

