VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For Daveed Diggs' Hanukkah Song, 'Puppy For Hanukkah'

Daveed Diggs, best known to Broadway fans for his role as Thomas Jefferson/Lafayette in Hamilton, has released a Hanukkah song!

The song is called "Puppy For Hanukkah" and it was released on Walt Disney Records.

There is also an accompanying music video released by Disney, that features some adorable kids, and, spoiler alert: a puppy!

The song was written and produced by Diggs, along with his creative partners William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes.

Check out the music video below!

In addition to his Tony Award-winning role in Hamilton, Diggs' other credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner. TV credits include: Snowpiercer, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black-ish, Central Park, Bob's Burgers.

