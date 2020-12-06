VIDEO: Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang Perform in a Cabaret at The Duplex on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live featured a venue that fans of the New York City cabaret scene may recognize!

One sketch on the weekly comedy show was set at The Duplex, the iconic West Village cabaret, piano bar, and cafe.

In the sketch, Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang played two performers in a cabaret act, that continues performing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the sketch below!

The Duplex cabaret theater opened during the 1950s, and is still an international destination for arts and entertainment, providing nightly performances as varied and colorful as the streets of the West Village.

Originally under the direction of Tony Award winning actor Hal Holbrook, the club has built its reputation as a dynamic platform for new and emerging talent, performers seeking to launch their career and hone their craft. Luminaries such as Woody Allen, Joan Rivers, and Barbra Streisand are among the talent who graced the Duplex's stage early on in their careers.

Learn more at https://www.theduplex.com/site/.

