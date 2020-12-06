VIDEO: Carmen Cusack Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in below as he chats with Tony nominee Carmen Cusack, who just brought her brand new show to The Space, marking her Vegas debut! With everything going on around us this year, Carmen is putting together a mixture of music that has kept her going during these crazy times. Expect some feel good tunes as well as much needed catharsis. Join her for a night of "Therapy". The show is now available On Demand.

Carmen is best known for her Tony-nominated lead role in the Steve Martin/Edie Brickell musical, Bright Star and was recently featured opposite Tom Hanks in the TriStar film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

What can fans expect from the special concert? "I'm still deciding on a few things! It's all how you're feeling in the moment. You've just gotta go with how you're feeling on the day," said Carmen. "I'm nervous, but excited. I'm sure it will be very interesting!"

Cusack's career truly paused on March 12- the same day as was supposed to be the first preview of her latest show, Flying Over Sunset. "I have one friend who saw the dress rehearsal [of Flying Over Sunset], but that was it! So as soon as I got back [home] I had all of this pent up show energy and I thought, 'What can I do?' I'm pretty nifty with a sewing machine, so I just made tons and tons of masks. I sent a big box to a medical facility in Alabama. I needed to get busy with something and I wanted to be productive."

Watch below as she chats even more about how she has stayed motivated in the past year, how she has stayed in touch with her Flying Over Sunset cast, and more!

Related Articles