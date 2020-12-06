VIDEO: Check Out This Queen's-Eye View From the Stage as SIX Returns to the West End

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

Six is officially the first musical to reopen in the West End since lockdown began in March.

Courtney Bowman (Anne Boleyn) recorded a video showing the view from the stage after the show's first matinee back!

SIX will perform 9 shows a week at the Lyric Theatre in London where capacity has been reduced to 50% to comply with the latest COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at Sweet Venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia, and had its opening night in New York on Thursday March 12 cancelled when the New York Governor shut down Broadway three hours before the show was due to open.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.

Remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power, this all-female cast and band bring to life one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.

