Wake Up With BWW 12/4: On the Red Carpet at THE CHER SHOW Opening Night, and More!

1) VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek at Broadway-Bound MOULIN ROUGE! - Tickets on Sale Now!

Tickets are now on sale for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann. Moulin Rouge! The Musical will begin performances on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on June 28, 2019 ahead of a July 25 opening night.. (more...)

2) Adrian Lopez, Dominic Pecikonis, and More Lead National Tour of SPAMILTON

Casting has been announced for the North American tour of the acclaimed musical comedy, Spamilton: An American Parody. The tour will launch at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH on December 20, 2018 and will go on to play ten multi-week engagements in its first season.. (more...)

3) BWW TV: THE PROM & DEAR EVAN HANSEN Continue the Holiday Season at Broadway Under the Stars

December 3, The Shops at Columbus Circle (10 Columbus Circle) continued its third year of Broadway Under the Stars, a five-week series of free public performances taking place this holiday season. Select cast from today's hottest Broadway musicals performed against the backdrop of the famous twelve massive stars. These stars are the largest specialty crafted exhibit of illuminated color display in the world, which hang from the 100-foot-high ceilings. Performances are free to attend and open to the public, no reservations or tickets are required.. (more...)

4) Actor and Dancer Ken Berry Passes Away Age 85

Ken Berry, a much-loved actor, and dancer died Saturday at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Ring in the Holiday Season With The Skivvies' I TOUCH MY ELF, Featuring Alice Ripley, Wesley Taylor, Sierra Boggess, and More

The Skivvies brought their holiday best to Joe's Pub on December 2, with their show 'I Touch My Elf.' The show featured special guests Sierra Boggess, Alice Ripley, Nick Adams, Wesley Taylor, Nathan Lee Graham, Claybourne Elder, Travis Kent, Natalie Joy Johnson, Juson Williams, and Mike Viruet.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Cher Hits the Red Carpet At Opening Night of THE CHER SHOW!

At last night's opening of The Cher Show, BroadwayWorld got to chat with the superstar herself about what it's like seeing herself portrayed on stage!

What we're geeking out over: Cher Side Story- One Icon Takes On All the Roles In An American Classic!

Cher is taking Broadway by storm with The Cher Show, but she's been performing Broadway tunes long before now!

What we're watching: THE PROM & DEAR EVAN HANSEN Continue the Holiday Season at Broadway Under the Stars

Broadway Under the Stars continued yesterday with performances from new hit musical The Prom, and long-running favorite Dear Evan Hansen.

Social Butterfly: Cher and Stephanie J. Block Turn Back Time With A Post-Show Performance On Opening Night of THE CHER SHOW!

Cher and Stephanie J. Block doing If I Could Turn Back Time pic.twitter.com/HSWPCbtHhv - David Gordon (@MrDavidGordon) December 4, 2018

Audiences were shocked at last night's opening of The Cher Show, when Cher herself took the stage and performed with the show's leading lady, Stephanie J. Block!

