BWW TV: Cher Hits the Red Carpet At Opening Night of THE CHER SHOW!

The Cher Show, a new musical based on the music icon Cher officially opens on Broadway tonight! The icon herself met up with BWW's very own Richard Ridge on the red carpet tonight to dish about her big Broadway debut and gush about the fabulous ladies filling her sizable shoes on the Great White Way. See the video below!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond.

