VIDEO: Ring in the Holiday Season With The Skivvies' I TOUCH MY ELF, Featuring Alice Ripley, Wesley Taylor, Sierra Boggess, and More

The Skivvies brought their holiday best to Joe's Pub on December 2, with their show "I Touch My Elf."

The show featured special guests Sierra Boggess, Alice Ripley, Nick Adams, Wesley Taylor, Nathan Lee Graham, Claybourne Elder, Travis Kent, Natalie Joy Johnson, Juson Williams, and Mike Viruet.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.

