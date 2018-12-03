Adrian Lopez, Dominic Pecikonis, and More Lead National Tour of SPAMILTON

Casting has been announced for the North American tour of the acclaimed musical comedy, Spamilton: An American Parody. The tour will launch at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH on December 20, 2018 and will go on to play ten multi-week engagements in its first season.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway and performed by a versatile cast of seven, Spamilton is a side-splitting new musical parody. After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, Spamilton: An American Parody will stage a singing, dancing, comedy revolution in a city near you.

The cast will feature Chuckie Benson, Ani Djirdjirian, Marissa Hecker, Brandon Kinley, Adrian Lopez, Dominic Pecikonis and Datus Puryear.

The creative team includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Morgan Large (Set Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design) and Fred Barton (Music Supervision).

The North American tour of Spamilton: An American Parody is produced by Spamiltour LLC. Spamilton was originally produced by John Freedson, David Zippel, Gerard Alessandrini and Christine Pedi.

Below is a list of announced first year tour stops for Spamilton: An American Parody, with additional cities to follow.

Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square

Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center

Boston, MA - Huntington Theatre Company

Tampa, FL - Straz Center

