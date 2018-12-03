BWW TV: THE PROM & DEAR EVAN HANSEN Continue the Holiday Season at Broadway Under the Stars- Watch Live at 5pm!

Dec. 3, 2018  

Later today, December 3, The Shops at Columbus Circle (10 Columbus Circle) will continue its third year of Broadway Under the Stars, a five-week series of free public performances taking place this holiday season. Select cast from today's hottest Broadway musicals will perform against the backdrop of the famous twelve massive stars. These stars are the largest specialty crafted exhibit of illuminated color display in the world, which hang from the 100-foot-high ceilings. Performances are free to attend and open to the public, no reservations or tickets are required.

Hosted by Actor George Psomas (Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific), today's Broadway performances will be from the casts of The Prom and Dear Evan Hansen! Tune in at 5pm to watch all of the performances live!

Visit www.theshopsatcolumbuscircle.com for more information and an ever-changing list of events and happenings.

Photo Credit: Lauren Elle Photography

