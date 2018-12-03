Video: Cher and Stephanie J. Block Turn Back Time With A Post-Show Performance On Opening Night of THE CHER SHOW!

The Cher Show, a new musical based on the music icon Cher officially opens on Broadway tonight! The icon herself was in attendance for the show's opening night and made a surprise appearance at the curtain call to join star Stephanie J. Block for a performance of her 1980's hit, "If I Could Turn Back Time"! See the video below!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond.

@cher surprising the audience with a curtain call performance at premiere of @TheCherShow tonight! She is fabulous!! Highlights on @PIX11News at 10p pic.twitter.com/KWCisBL7ie - Shirley Chan (@ShirleyChanTV) December 4, 2018

Cher and Stephanie J. Block doing If I Could Turn Back Time pic.twitter.com/HSWPCbtHhv - David Gordon (@MrDavidGordon) December 4, 2018

