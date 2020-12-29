Wake Up With BWW 12/29: RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Casting Includes Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess , and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Casting has been announced for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, which will including Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park, Andre De Shields, and more!

Check out an exclusive clip from Kerry Butler's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, featuring Kerry singing Somewhere That's Green.

Idina Menzel has released the first episode of her kid-friendly online series, Idina's Treehouse! In episode one, Menzel and her friends sing "True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper, read "The Day the Crayons Quit" by Drew Daywalt, and meet Aunt Cara, Farmer Scott, and Mrs. Roper!

1) Andrew Barth Feldman, Tituss Burgess, Ashley Park, André De Shields and More to Star in RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will star Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Ego), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Grammy Award nominee Adam Lambert (Emile), Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Colette), and more.. (more...)

2) Dr. Fauci Has Hope That Theaters and Sporting Events Could Resume Sooner Than Planned

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently revealed that he has hope for the future of theaters and sporting events. With the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out, Dr. Fauci believes that such venues may be able to re-open sooner than initially anticipated.. (more...)

3) 15 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!. (more...)

4) Exclusive: Kerry Butler Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' as Part of the Seth Concert Series

by Stage Tube

Check out an exclusive clip from Kerry Butler's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, which premiered this weekend, featuring Kerry singing Somewhere That's Green.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Liz Callaway's Home For the Holidays concert continues today at 12pm. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Tosca, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with an all new episode. Tonight's episode is a Game Night featuring surprise guests! Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Check Out a Sneak Peek from THE BEST OF RADIO FREE BIRDLAND ON BROADWAY

Ring in the new year with Radio Free Birdland, as your host Jim Caruso, introduces the best clips from Radio Free Birdland's first season of Broadway performers.

Sierra Boggess performs 'Come to My Garden' from The Secret Garden in this sneak peek clip from the show. She dedicates the performance to the late Rebecca Luker.

Other performers for the Best Of special include Christina Bianco, Reeve Carney, Nikki Renee Daniels, Aisha deHaas, Amanda Green, Telly Leung, Eva Noblezada, Laura Osnes, Kate Rockwell, Christopher Sieber, Billy Stritch, Paulo Szot, Max von Essen, and Jessica Vosk.

What we're watching: Check Out Episode 1 of IDINA'S TREEHOUSE: 'True Colors'

The first episode of Idina's Treehouse has been released! Join Idina Menzel and her friends today for the first episode entitled True Colors! They sing "True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper, read "The Day the Crayons Quit" by Drew Daywalt, and meet Aunt Cara, Farmer Scott, and Mrs. Roper!

What we're listening to: Sean Allan Krill Discusses His Career on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS With Ilana Levine

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week, she sits down with Sean Allan Krill to discuss his career!

