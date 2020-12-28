Exclusive: Kerry Butler Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' as Part of the Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3 PM!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Kerry Butler's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET.

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered last night, featuring Kerry singing Somewhere That's Green.

Plus, check out videos of this week's Seth Sing-Off winner Noga Tour, and runner-up, Anne Osmon!

Kerry Butler most recently played Barbara in Beetlejuice on Broadway. Previously she was nominated for an Outer Critics Award playing three characters in Mean Girls. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Xanadu. Other Broadway credits include Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination), Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can, (Drama Desk nomination) Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, (Outer Critics nomination). Kerry won the Clarence Derwent Award as Penny Pingleton in the original cast of Hairspray, Eponine in Les Miserable, Blood Brothers, and The Best Man. On television she has appeared on 30 Rock, The Mindy Project, Rescue Me, Law and Order, Elementary, Mysteries of Laura, White Collar, Blue Bloods, One Life to Live, and The Gilmore Girls reunion for Netflix. She can be seen in the film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Her album "Faith Trust and Pixie Dust" is available on iTunes.