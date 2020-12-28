VIDEO: Check Out Episode 1 of IDINA'S TREEHOUSE: 'True Colors'
Idina and her friends sing 'True Colors', read 'The Day the Crayons Quit and more!
The first episode of Idina's Treehouse has been released! Join Idina Menzel and her friends today for the first episode entitled True Colors! They sing "True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper, read "The Day the Crayons Quit" by Drew Daywalt, and meet Aunt Cara, Farmer Scott, and Mrs. Roper!
Check out the episode below!
In these challenging times, it often feels like we are isolated from the world. This experience can be especially tough on children. To provide meaningful connections - and give busy parents a bit of a break - award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel has created a kid-friendly series to entertain the world from her very own treehouse. Bring the family and join Idina, the voice of "Queen Elsa" from FROZEN, in charming story-time, sign-along musical performances, and discovery with funky new friends. Every episode is an engaging adventure in Idina's Treehouse!
