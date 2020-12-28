LISTEN: Sean Allan Krill Discusses His Career on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS With Ilana Levine
Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.
This week, she sits down with Sean Allan Krill to discuss his career!
Listen to the episode below:
Krill is an American actor who has crafted a career on Broadway, off-Broadway, at prestigious regional theaters, and in television. He studied at Wayne State University, where he received the Lily Tomlin Scholarship for Theatre. Sean was nominated for a 2020 Tony Award, Best Performance by a Featured Actor, for his role as Steve Healy in Jagged Little Pill, the acclaimed Broadway musical inspired by Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking 1995 album. He is also a Carbonell Award and Leon Rabin Award nominee, a Joseph Jefferson Award and Craig Noel Award recipient, and lives in New York, NY.
