VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from THE BEST OF RADIO FREE BIRDLAND ON BROADWAY
In this sneak peek from the show, Sierra Boggess performs 'Come to My Garden' from The Secret Garden in memory of Rebecca Luker.
Ring in the new year with Radio Free Birdland, as your host Jim Caruso, introduces the best clips from Radio Free Birdland's first season of Broadway performers.
Sierra Boggess performs 'Come to My Garden' from The Secret Garden in this sneak peek clip from the show. She dedicates the performance to the late Rebecca Luker.
Other performers for the Best Of special include Christina Bianco, Reeve Carney, Nikki Renee Daniels, Aisha deHaas, Amanda Green, Telly Leung, Eva Noblezada, Laura Osnes, Kate Rockwell, Christopher Sieber, Billy Stritch, Paulo Szot, Max von Essen, and Jessica Vosk.
Check out the sneak peek below!
The Best of Radio Free Birdland on Broadway is available On Demand from December 31 to January 3, 2021.
