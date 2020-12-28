15 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

December 28 at 3pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Kerry Butler!

December 31 - The Best of Radio Free Birdland on Broadway

Available through January 3, 2021. Ring in the new year with Radio Free Birdland, as your host Jim Caruso, introduces the best clips from Radio Free Birdland's first season of Broadway performers including Christina Bianco, Sierra Boggess, Reeve Carney, Nikki Renee Daniels, Aisha deHaas, Amanda Green, Telly Leung, Eva Noblezada, Laura Osnes, Kate Rockwell, Christopher Sieber, Billy Stritch, Paulo Szot, Max von Essen, and Jessica Vosk.

December 31 - The Best of Pajama Cast Party

Available through January 31, 2021. Jim Caruso, host of the virtual variety show "Pajama Cast Party," has selected clips from his weekly show, which has been keeping homebound audiences entertained since March. During those thirty-seven episodes, the show has celebrated hundreds of folks from the Broadway, jazz and cabaret worlds. This "Best of Pajama Cast Party" will feature memorable performances by Broadway stars Ariana DeBose, Laura Osnes, Charl Brown, Sierra Boggess, Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung, Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young, Tony Yazbeck, country star Pam Tillis, and jazz and cabaret legends Michael Feinstein, Debbie Wileman, Gunhild Carling, Josh Bouwer, Naiika Sings and YouTube superstar Colleen Ballinger. The show will be produced by Ruby Locknar, who will also cohost. Proceeds will be donated to BCEFA.

January 3 at 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Alex Brightman!

On Demand - 54 Below Premieres: Norm Lewis: Christmastime is Here

Available through December 31. Norm Lewis and his holiday shows at Feinstein's/54 Below have become a New York City tradition over the past five years and this year will be no different as Broadway's charming and acclaimed leading man returns to perform a very special concert this year-online! Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Executive Produced by The Katz Company, the show will feature special guests: the extraordinary Sierra Boggess and Norm's cousin, the renowned Pastor Bobby Lewis, as well as a few surprises. So, cozy up with your favorite libations and snacks and let Norm bring you real joy in a year when we all need to have our spirits lifted!

On Demand - 54 Below Premieres: Broadway Princess Holiday Party

Available through January 1, 2021. Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess with Broadway's original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine as they celebrate the season in this hit concert, live from the concert's original home, Feinstein's/54 Below! Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) host the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof), resident Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress), and special guest Aisha Jackson (Disney's Frozen).

On Demand - Carmen Cusack: Therapy

Available through January 3, 2021. Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack brings her brand new show to The Space, marking her Vegas debut! With everything going on around us this year, Carmen is putting together a mixture of music that has kept her going during these crazy times. Expect some feel good tunes as well as much needed catharsis. Join her for a night of "Therapy".

Available through January 3, 2021. Hadestown star Reeve Carney will be in the spotlight, performing his very personal, intimate one-man show. Reeve Carney was recently cheered as Orpheus in the Broadway production of Hadestown. Prior to that, he was best known for the role of Dorian Gray in Showtime's hit series "Penny Dreadful" and for originating the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the smash Broadway production Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

On Demand - Betsy Wolfe: A Pants Optional Holiday

Available through January 3, 2021. Broadway's Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos) will be in the spotlight for a very special intimate concert "A Pants Optional Holiday and Other Things I Know in 2020". Jessica Vosk (Wicked) will make a special guest appearance to help Betsy spread the holiday cheer - a long awaited in person and socially-distanced collaboration not to be missed!

On Demand - ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE

Available through January 3, 2021. Isaac Mizrahi presents a special concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows, each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer.

On Demand - Champian Fulton Christmas Show

Available through January 3, 2021. Birdland fan favorite, pianist-vocalist Champian Fulton returns to Radio Free Birdland with her quartet for, "Christmas with Champian." Champian, along with flugelhornist Stephen Fulton, drummer Fukushi Tainaka, and bassist Hide Tanaka, swing their way through a set of jazzy holiday classics including, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," "I'll be Home for Christmas," "The Christmas Song," and more.

On Demand - 54 Below Premieres: Sondheim Unplugged

Available through January 9, 2021. We're Still Here! Silenced since February, the Company of our award-winning series, Sondheim Unplugged is thrilled to be Back in Business, this time in the comfort of your own living room (what an Epiphany!) A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!),Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. God, That's Good!

Featuring: Darius de Haas, Natalie Douglas, Telly Leung, T. Oliver Reid, Nicholas Rodriguez, Lucia Spina

On Demand - Christine Pedi: Snow Biznesss

Available through January 9, 2021. Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is Barbra Streisand, Joan River, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews and all my favorite divas stuffed into one big Christmas stocking." Sirius XM "On B'way" host & musical comedy performer Christine Pedi celebrates the season with her award winning comedic flair, spot on impressions, and songs of good cheer.

On Demand - Darius de Haas: Let Me Carry You This Christmas

Available through January 10, 2021. Holiday memories, joy, cheer and most of all, great music! In this outing, he brings the love of his favorite holiday to the Radio Free Birdland stage. Interweaving musical tributes to Nat King Cole, Whitney Houston, and Sarah Vaughan as well as his own musical family, Darius will sing songs celebrating cherished loved ones and heroes including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Who Would Imagine A King," and "This Christmas."

On Demand - A Swinging Birdland Christmas

Available through January 18, 2021. For the ELEVENTH year, Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch will perform "A Swinging Birdland Christmas." Last year, the trio was proud to release the studio cd, "Christmas at Birdland," produced by Wayne Haun, released on Club44 Records, and distributed worldwide through Sony/Provident Distribution. (Rose to #2 on iTunes and #7 on Billboard)

