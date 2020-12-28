Dr. Fauci Has Hope That Theaters and Sporting Events Could Resume Sooner Than Planned

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently talked with The Wall Street Journal, where he revealed that he has hope for the future of theaters and sporting events.

With the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out, Dr. Fauci believes that such venues may be able to re-open sooner than initially anticipated.

"If we, by the time we get to April, put on a very very strong vaccine administration effort and do it through April, May, June, and July, by the time we get to the end of the summer and into the fall, we could have enough of a-blanket or umbrella or whatever you want to call it-protection in the community that we might begin to start approaching some sort of normality," he said.

Fauci said that it is "quite possible" that we could see normalcy by October, with the World Series having fans in the stands, "but it is going to be up to us," he said. "If we only wind up getting 50% of the people vaccinated, we're not going to get to that point very quickly."

Listen to the full interview on The Wall Street Journal.