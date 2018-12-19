Wake Up With BWW 12/19: On the Red Carpet at the MARY POPPINS RETURNS Premiere, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld and happy Wednesday! We're helping you get over the hump with today's top Broadway stories! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Sing Holiday Parodies of 2018's Top Hits

by Stage Tube

Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show last night, December 17, to chat with Jimmy Fallon about his upcoming role in Mary Poppins Returns.. (more...)

2) Breaking: Adam Pascal Will Fill In for Andy Karl in PRETTY WOMAN This January

Producer Paula Wagner announced today that PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will welcome Broadway superstar, and Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal to Hollywood Boulevard for one week only. Adam Pascal will play Edward Lewis from Tuesday, January 15, through Sunday, January 20, 2019, during Andy Karl's time off.. (more...)

3) Christian Borle, John Tartaglia to Direct at Muny; Full Creative for 101st Season

The Muny announced today the directors, choreographers and music directors for its 2019 season, which opens on June 10 with Guys and Dolls.. (more...)

4) Photos: Get a Peek at What TOOTSIE Has in Store

Tootsie is on its way to Broadway bringing a colorful cast of characters to life on stage. Meet them below!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Rosalie Craig, Patti LuPone & More in West End COMPANY!

Bobbie, come on over to Broadway! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Marianne Elliott's gender-bending production of Company, which is currently running in the West End at the Gielgud Theatre, will open on Broadway in fall 2019, According to the New York Post. Michael Riedel reports that the transfer will be led by London stars Rosalie Craig and Patti LuPone. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-WICKED CLONE returns off-Broadway, beginning performances tonight!

This inspirational tale is a dazzling and immersive spectacle combining Musical Theatre & Film, with a story that spans seven centuries from Transylvania to modern-day New York City and beyond:born without a heartbeat, memories or inspiration, twin Vampires, Mihaela and Gabriela, enjoy their bloody escapades in 15th century Transylvania, until one night when Mihaela meets a young poet who falls in love with her and recites a poem deep from his heart. Jealous, Gabriela kills the poet. Before giving his last breath, the poet bites Mihaela's wrist. From that moment, Mihaela changes, and she desperately needs human love to survive. She runs away to New York and is followed through time and space by her wicked clone twin sister Gabriela, who tries to force her back home and to their bloodletting ways. However, Mihaela's dream of true immortality is more powerful than any fear.

BWW Exclusive: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet at the NYC Premiere of MARY POPPINS RETURNS!

She's back! On December 19 Mary Poppins returns in... MARY POPPINS RETURNS- a sequel to Disney's beloved 1964 film. On December 17, the best of Broadway flocked to the SVA Theatre to celebrate everyone's favorite nanny at the New York City premiere! Watch as Richard Ridge chats with stars of the film, including Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and many more!

Set Your DVR...

-Cynthia Erivo will appear on LAST CALL WITH Carson Daly tonight!

-Lucas Hedges will appear on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH Andy Cohen tonight!

What we're listening to: Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Unreleased HAMILTON Interlude

Lin-Manuel Miranda is all about the surprise drops these days and tonight he released another previously unheard track from his seemingly his bottomless collection of unheard Hamilton material.

Last night, he released "Mulligan's Goodbye!" Lin describes the track as a "Sons Of Liberty interlude I wrote but never included. It would have gone between Meet Me Inside & That Would Be Enough. Basically, Mulligan quits the army, as Hamilton is dismissed (setting the stage for his Yorktown return!) Enjoy!"

Social Butterfly: Watch Mandy Gonzalez Celebrate Migrants Day with 'Line In the Sand' Music Video

For those at the border.

For those who've stayed behind.

For those who are unaccompanied.



Our message on #MigrantsDay: There is love.#AChildIsAChild #FandangoAtTheWall pic.twitter.com/Fyl4md4MxG - UNICEF (@UNICEF) December 18, 2018

Broadway powerhouse Mandy Gonzalez has teamed up with UNICEF on Migrants Day. Watch as she performs "Line In the Sand" from the special album Fandango at the Wall. Click here to purchase today!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jake Gyllenhaal, who turns 38 today!

Gyllenhaal has been seen in many films, including Nocturnal Animals (BAFTA nom.), Nightcrawler (Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG noms.), Brokeback Mountain (Academy Award nom. and BAFTA Award), Southpaw, Prisoners, Demolition, Enemy, Everest, End of Watch, Jarhead, Zodiac, Proof, The Good Girl, Moonlight Mile, Lovely and Amazing, October Sky, Source Code, Love & Other Drugs (Golden Globe nom.), Brothers and Donnie Darko.

He was seen recently on Broadway in the revival of Sunday in the Park with George. He was previously seen in Constellations (Drama League Award nom.). Off-Broadway, Gyllenhaal was seen in Sunday in the Park With George, Encores! Little Shop of Horrors, If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet (Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award noms.). He appeared in the West End run of This Is Our Youth (Evening Standard Theatre Award).

