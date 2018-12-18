VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Sing Holiday Parodies of 2018's Top Hits

Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show last night, December 17, to chat with Jimmy Fallon about his upcoming role in Mary Poppins Returns.

While there, the pair rewrote some of the year's top hits, including songs from Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Bebe Rexha, and more.

Watch the hilarious clip below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 TONY AWARDS including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

