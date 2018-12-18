VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Rosalie Craig, Patti LuPone & More in West End COMPANY!

Bobbie, come on over to Broadway! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Marianne Elliott's gender-bending production of Company, which is currently running in the West End at the Gielgud Theatre, will open on Broadway in fall 2019, according to the New York Post. Michael Riedel reports that the transfer will be led by London stars Rosalie Craig and Patti LuPone.

While we await an official announcement, check out highlights of the West End cast in action!

'It's much better living it than looking at it...' Final Performance 30 March. Don't miss COMPANY! ? https://t.co/AV58ewSWQ7 pic.twitter.com/aw40bnnlua - COMPANY ? (@CompanyWestEnd) December 18, 2018

The cast of Company is: Rosalie Craig as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Mel Giedroyc as Sarah, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, George Blagden as PJ,Ashley Campbell as Peter, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, Alex Gaumond as Paul, Richard Henders as David, Ben Lewis as Larry, Daisy Maywood as Susan, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo and Gavin Spokes as Harry. Joining them are: Michael Colbourne, Francesca Ellis, Ewan Gillies, Grant Neal and Jaimie Pruden.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, The Ladies who Lunch, Being Alive, Side by Side and You Could Drive a Person Crazy.

Marianne Elliott, Artistic Director of Elliott & Harper Productions, a Company she founded in 2016 with producer Chris Harper, was awarded an OBE in the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honour's List for her services to theatre. Elliott is the first woman in Broadway history to win two Tony Awards for Best Director and her recent Broadway transfer of Tony Kushner's Angels in America received the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Angels in America at The National Theatre also received the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Revival of a Play. Marianne's ground-breaking production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time received 7 Olivier Awards in London, including Best New Play and Best Director and 5 Tony Awards for its run on Broadway, including Best Play and Best Director and will soon return to the West End for a run at the Picadilly Theatre. Her production of Saint Joan earned her the Olivier Award for Best Revival of a Play and Pillars of the Community earned her the Evening Standard Award for Best Director. War Horse, which she co-directed, and has been seen by over 7 million people world-wide, and will be making a return to The National Theatre later this year.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff/Mogenburg

