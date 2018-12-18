Listen Now: Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Unreleased HAMILTON Interlude

Lin-Manuel Miranda is all about the surprise drops these days and tonight he released another previously unheard track from his seemingly his bottomless collection of unheard Hamilton material.

Tonight he released "Mulligan's Goodbye!" Lin describes the track as a "Sons Of Liberty interlude I wrote but never included. It would have gone between Meet Me Inside & That Would Be Enough. Basically, Mulligan quits the army, as Hamilton is dismissed (setting the stage for his Yorktown return!) Enjoy!"

Hear the track below!

Mulligan's Goodbye!

A Sons Of Liberty interlude I wrote but never included.

It would have gone between Meet Me Inside & That Would Be Enough.

Basically, Mulligan quits the army, as Hamilton is dismissed

(setting the stage for his Yorktown return!)

Enjoy!https://t.co/RRRSLz0jbm - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 19, 2018

Related Articles