BWW TV: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet at the NYC Premiere of MARY POPPINS RETURNS!

She's back! On December 19 Mary Poppins returns in... MARY POPPINS RETURNS- a sequel to Disneys beloved 1964 film.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep).

Just last night, the best of Broadway flocked to the SVA Theatre to celebrate everyone's favorite nanny at the New York City premiere! Watch below as Richard Ridge chats with stars of the film, including Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and many more!

Related Articles