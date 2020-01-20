Wake Up With BWW 1/20: Alexandra Billings Joins WICKED, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Alexandra Billings joins Wicked as Madame Morrible beginning tonight, January 20! She will join a cast which currently includes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Jake Boyd as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose. Nancy Opel played her final performance as Madame Morrible on Sunday, January 19.

A new documentary series from Apple TV+ will profile Lin-Manuel Miranda through letters from his admirers! Personalities also set to have episodes include Oprah Winfrey and Big Bird!

Apple TV+ is also bringing a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites! Central Park follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in, and are the caretakers of, Central Park. It will feature the voices of Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

1) Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Be Profiled on New Apple TV+ Documentary Series DEAR...

A new documentary series on Apple TV+ will profile Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!. (more...)

2) Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance

In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, the very same show returned over seven decades later with an equally astounding effect.. (more...)

3) BWW Flashback: SLAVE PLAY Concludes Broadway Run

Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play, directed by Robert O'Hara, concluded its Broadway run at the John Golden Theatre on January 19. The show played 29 previews and 121 regular performances.. (more...)

4) BWW Review: ENGLISH NATIONAL BALLET'S 70TH ANNIVERSARY GALA, London Coliseum

by Vikki Jane Vile

Galas are peculiar beasts. In attempting to please everyone, you sometimes please no one at all, but fortunately, for this nostalgic run through the rich history of English National Ballet, no one was disappointed by the varied and often emotive selection of greatest hits.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Gavin Lee and Heidi Blickenstaff Perform at Epcot International Festival of the Arts

by Stage Tube

Disney World is presenting a Disney on Broadway concert series during Epcot International Festival of the Arts this month. The series kicked off this weekend and you can check out a video from Gavin Lee and Heidi Blickenstaff's performance!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Alexandra Billings joins Wicked as Madame Morrible beginning tonight, January 20!

Ms. Billings will join a cast which currently includes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Jake Boyd as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose. Nancy Opel played her final performance as Madame Morrible on Sunday, January 19.

BWW Exclusive: Interview: CHICAGO Star Paul Szot Takes Another Shot at Broadway

Paul Szot returns to Broadway, opposite Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, now through January 31 and March 16 through May 19. BroadwayWorld just caught up with Szot to talk all about his Chicago debut!

Read the full interview here!

What we're geeking out over: Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!

According to Variety, Central Park follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in, and are the caretakers of, Central Park. It will feature the voices of Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

Gad also serves as executive producer, along with Nora Smith. The series is expected to premiere in summer 2020.

What we're watching: What Is ALL THE NATALIE PORTMANS All About? The Company Explains!

All The Natalie Portmans- a fantastical new coming-of-age comedy written by C.A. Johnson (MCC debut) and directed by Kate Whoriskey (Sweat, Ruined)- is now in rehearsals. The cast features Joshua Boone, Montego Glover, Elise Kibler, Renika Williams and Kara Young. All The Natalie Portmans begins performances on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space ,511 West 52nd Street with official opening night set for Monday, February 24th. What's the show all about?

Social Butterfly: Watch an Epic Tenor Trio Performance of 'Into the Unknown' From FROZEN 2

Jim Hogan, an actor on the Waitress first national tour, shared a video of himself and two friends performing their own rendition of Into The Unknown from Frozen 2!

