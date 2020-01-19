VIDEO: Gavin Lee and Heidi Blickenstaff Perform at Epcot International Festival of the Arts

Disney World is presenting a Disney on Broadway concert series during Epcot International Festival of the Arts this month. The series kicked off this weekend and you can check out a video from Gavin Lee and Heidi Blickenstaff's performance below!

The shows take place at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day of the festival and will feature performances of songs from Disney's Broadway shows.

Full concert schedule:

January 17, 20, 21, 24 and 25 - Kissy Simmons and Alton Fitzgerald White ("The Lion King")

January 18, 19, 22, 23 and 25 - Heidi Blickenstaff ("The Little Mermaid"; "Freaky Friday") and Gavin Lee ("Mary Poppins")

January 25 - Special performance featuring Simmons, White, Blickenstaff and Lee

January 26, 28, 29; Feb. 1, 2, 5, 6 and 9 - Kara Lindsay ("Newsies") and Kevin Massey ("Tarzan")

February 10, 12, 13, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24 - Ashley Brown ("Mary Poppins"; "Beauty and the Beast") and Josh Strickland (Tarzan)

Additional performers will be announced at a later date. Epcot International Festival of the Arts runs January 17 through February 24.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You