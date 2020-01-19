Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!
According to Variety, Central Park follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in, and are the caretakers of, Central Park. It will feature the voices of Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.
Gad also serves as executive producer, along with Nora Smith. The series is expected to premiere in summer 2020.
Read more on Variety.
From @LorenBuchard (Bob's Burgers) and Josh Gad. An animated musical comedy with an all-star cast that includes @JoshGad, @LeslieOdomJr, @KristenBell, Kathryn Hahn, @InstaTituss, @DaveedDiggs and Stanley Tucci.- Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 19, 2020
Central Park premieres this summer, exclusively on Apple TV+. pic.twitter.com/2OrPDUtkWK
