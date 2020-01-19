BWW Flashback: SLAVE PLAY Concludes Broadway Run Today
Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play, directed by Robert O'Hara, will conclude its Broadway run at the John Golden Theatre today, January 19. The show played 29 previews and 121 regular performances.
The cast for Slave Play features Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. The cast is being understudied by Eboni Flowers, Thomas Keegan, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.
The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation - in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It's an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master's House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip's fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary's big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems.
Before the cast takes their final bows, let's look back on the show's journey to Broadway!
Before Broadway, Slave Play opened at New York Theatre Workshop in December 2018.
In June 2019, it was announced that the play would move to Broadway in the fall.
Previews began at the Golden Theatre on September 10.
And it opened officially on October 6.
