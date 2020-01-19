VIDEO: Watch an Epic Tenor Trio Performance of 'Into the Unknown' From FROZEN 2

Jim Hogan, an actor on the Waitress first national tour, shared a video of himself and two friends performing their own rendition of Into The Unknown from Frozen 2!

Check out the epic trio performance below!

The video got the attention of Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who retweeted it saying that many people have sent the video her way.

"I'm loving all of the creative collaboration [Into The Unknown] is sparking," she wrote.

So many people have forwarded this tenor amazingness to us. I'm loving all of the creative collaboration #intotheunknown is sparking! Also shout out to our friend @composerstephen for the wicked riff at the end. https://t.co/IPhQp1q1ma - Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) January 19, 2020

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.





