Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Be Profiled on New Apple TV+ Documentary Series DEAR...
A new documentary series on Apple TV+ will profile Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!
According to Engadget, the series, called "Dear..." will be based on the "Dear Apple" ads. Dear... will profile "iconic" Pop culture personalities through the lens of letters written by their admirers. These letters will be from people whose lives were changed by the given person's achievements.
In addition to Miranda, the series will profile Oprah Winfrey, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, and Big Bird.
The series is executive produced by veteran R.J. Cutler. It is expected to hit Apple TV+ in the spring of 2020.
Read more on Engadget.
Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the composer-lyricist of Hamilton, as well as In The Heights and Bring It On: The Musical. Miranda recently reprised his lead role in Hamilton for a three-week run of the production in Puerto Rico to raise money for artists struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He also starred in the Disney film Mary Poppins Returns, wrote music for the Disney animated film Moana and recently guest-starred last season in two episodes of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM and lent his voice to three episodes of DuckTales.
