Wake Up With BWW 11/6: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Announces Lottery and Rush Policies, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Jagged Little Pill has announced a ticket lottery and rush policy! Both policies for the new Broadway musical launched yesterday, November 5.

Stage and screen stars united recently for a special concert honoring Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary. You can now watch the highlights from the event in the video below!

Producers of the new musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL have announced the details for the show's digital lottery and general rush policies, launching today, November 5, 2019.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: Go Under the Sea with the Stars of THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE

by BroadwayWorld TV

On November 5 (8pm EST), The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!' will honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: James Snyder Talks Bringing Harry Potter to Life in CURSED CHILD

by TV News Desk

Today, a brand-new book titled a?oeHarry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journeya?? is available. The book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Tony-winning Broadway production. Current star of the Broadway play James Snyder stopped by the Today Show to talk about bringing the story to life every night, and he even surprised a lucky audience member!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Performs 'Go Crazy' on TODAY

by Stage Tube

Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. stops by the Today Show to talk about his new album, a?oeMr.a?? He also performs the song a?oeGo Crazya?? live in the TODAY studio.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lindsay Mendez

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Goes Way Down to HADESTOWN with T. Oliver Reid

BroadwayWorld is excited to continue our exclusive series: DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players.

In this latest episode, Ben is livin' it up on top with the choreography from Hadestown and the help of T. Oliver Reid. Can you keep up?

Set Your DVR...

Ian McKellen will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Kerry Washington will appear on THE Ellen Degeneres SHOW

John Leguizamo will appear on THE Wendy Williams SHOW

Cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The Radio City Rockettes will appear on TODAY

What we're watching: Stars of Stage And Screen Align To Celebrate 25 Magical Years of Disney On Broadway!

Theater's beloved names and brightest stars joined a sold-out audience in honoring Broadway's most fantastical anniversary at Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway. The sparkling silver anniversary event on November 4, 2019, raised an astounding $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway, presented at the New Amsterdam Theatre, featured a cast of 79 performers and a 15-piece onstage orchestra. The show opened with a joyous traditional South African welcome blessing led by The Lion King cast members and closed with a roof-raising rendition of "Let It Go" from Frozen performed by the evening's entire cast.

Social Butterfly: Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo Perform Original Song To Urge People To Vote

Tony nominees Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale made their way to the polls this morning, and they took to social media to urge friends and fans alike to go out and vote. Check out the video below to see the pair's original song all about why it's important for you to vote and make your voice heard.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Cerveris, who turns 59 today!

Michael Cerveris' credits include FUN HOME, EVITA, IN THE NEXT ROOM, HEDDA GABLER, CYMBELINE, LOVEMUSIK, SWEENEY TODD, ASSASSINS (which earned him his first Tony in 2004), TITANIC and THE WHO'S TOMMY. He has also appeared off-Broadway in ROAD SHOW, KING LEAR, AN OAK TREE, WINTERTIME, FIFTH OF JULY, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH and more, as well as concert productions of FAUST, THE APPLE TREE, SPRING AWAKENING, PASSION, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and CHESS. Cerveris also appeared in the TV series GOTHAM, THE GOOD WIFE, TREME and FRINGE.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





