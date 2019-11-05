VIDEO: James Snyder Talks Bringing Harry Potter to Life in CURSED CHILD

Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

Today, a brand-new book titled "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey" is available. The book offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Tony-winning Broadway production. Current star of the Broadway play James Snyder stopped by THE TODAY SHOW to talk with Al Roker about bringing the story to life every night, and he even surprised a lucky audience member!

Watch the interview below!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present Fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Good news, #HarryPotter fans! Today, you can get a brand-new book called "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey" for a behind-the-scenes look at the Tony-winning Broadway production! pic.twitter.com/ZeLa4D98Dd - TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 5, 2019





