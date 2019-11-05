BWW TV: Go Under the Sea with the Stars of THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE- Watch Tonight at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on The Little Mermaid Live

As previously announced, tonight, November 5 (8pm EST), The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film.

The live musical event will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer, Zaldy, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar®-winning composer, Alan Menken. Howard Ashman's iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, will contribute to the star-studded spectacular as well. Joining this all-star creative team are choreographers Nick Florez and RJ Durrell, who recently completed work on P!nk's The Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

As we await tonight's broadcast, we're giving you a special sneak peek from the cast and creative team, including Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, Graham Phillips, John Stamos and more!





Related Articles