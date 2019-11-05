JAGGED LITTLE PILL Announces Ticket Lottery and General Rush Policy

Producers of the new musical Jagged Little Pill have announced the details for the show's digital lottery and general rush policies, launching today, November 5, 2019.

The Jagged Little Pill Digital Lottery is powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform, which provides theatergoers wide access to affordable tickets through multiple social media networks. On each performance day, the lottery will open at 12:00 AM at JaggedLottery.com; matinee drawings will take place at 9:00 AM and 10:00 AM, and evening performance drawings will be at 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM. Tickets are $40, and upon notification, winners will have one hour to complete their purchase via credit card online. General Rush tickets are subject to availability and can be purchased at the Broadhurst Box Office (235 W 44th St, NYC) for same-day performances on a first-come, first-served basis. Rush tickets are $40, with a limit of two tickets per purchase. The box office opens at 10:00 AM on Tuesday-Saturday, 12:00 PM on Sunday, and is closed on Mondays.

Featuring lyrics by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette and music by Morissette and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, Jagged Little Pill features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin). Movement Direction & Choreography is by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot). The musical will celebrate its official opening night on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. As secrets threaten to break them apart, the Healys must embrace difficult truths about themselves, and find the strength and love in each other to move forward, together. "Urgent, wildly entertaining, and wickedly funny in all the right places" (The Boston Globe), this original story is ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking music - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - plus brand-new songs written expressly for the show by Morissette. Hailed by The New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," Jagged Little Pill "takes on the good work we are always asking new musicals to do: the work of singing about real things."

Starring as "The Healys" in the Broadway production are Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena (Anastasia) as "Nick"; alongside Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as "Bella," Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere at A.R.T. Completing the cast are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

Atlantic Records has partnered with Jagged Little Pill for the release of the Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the production to the label's elite roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and cast albums. The album is now available for pre-order HERE, and will be officially released on December 6, 2019, the day after the show's opening night on Broadway.

The pre-Broadway world premiere production of Jagged Little Pill ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5 - July 15, 2018, at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA. The 10-week engagement marked the longest-running and highest-grossing production in the theater's history. Variety declared the musical "Triumphant! Not since Rent has a musical invested so many bravura roles with so much individual life." BuzzFeed described the show as "stirring, breathtaking and exceptionally relevant...work this ambitious broadens our perspective of what theater can do." NPR declared, "Morissette's anthems are now for the ages. Visually interpreted in Jagged Little Pill with an absorbing intimacy and ingenuity, they reach down to our deepest raw selves, regardless of who we are."

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record's sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Nearly 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With nine eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent twenty years, Morissette's music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.

The Jagged Little Pill creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (Parade); Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (Dear Evan Hansen); Tony-nominated Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge!); Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (Waitress); Video Designer Lucy Mackinnon (Spring Awakening); Hair, Wig, and Make-up Designer J. Jared Janas (Sunset Boulevard). Production Stage Management is by Ira Mont (The Producers).





