VIDEO: Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo Perform Original Song To Urge People To Vote

Tony nominees Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale made their way to the polls this morning, and they took to social media to urge friends and fans alike to go out and vote. Check out the video below to see the pair's original song all about why it's important for you to vote and make your voice heard.

Phillipa Soo is best known for originating the role of Eliza in the smash hit musical Hamilton. She also originated the title role in the stage adaptation of Amélie at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 2017. She later appeared on Broadway in The Parisian Woman alongside Uma Thurman. She has also been seen starring in the first season of the CBS series 'The Code' as Lieutenant Harper Li. On film, Phillipa lent her voice to the hit Disney animated film Moana and appeared in the 2018 film Here and Now.

Steven Pasquale recently starred on Broadway in Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son, with Kerry Washington, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee, which was filmed for Netflix. He also starred in Broadway's Junk, The Bridges of Madison County, and Reasons to Be Pretty. He is set to star in Classic Stage Company's production of Assassins. His breakout television role came on FX's Rescue Me, and Pasquale also starred in the series DO NO HARM and Doubt and had major roles on Bloodline, The Good Wife, AMERICAN CRIME STORY and Divorce.





