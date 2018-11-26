Wake Up With BWW 11/26: CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Begins, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Hillary and Bill Clinton Visit TORCH SONG

by BroadwayWorld TV - November 25, 2018

At last night's performance of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, audiences were surprised by a visit from Hillary and Bill Clinton. The pair entered, shaking the hands of audience members, who greeted them with a standing ovation.. (more...)

2) 'The Lion King' Trailer Has Second-Biggest Debut Ever

by Stephanie Wild - November 25, 2018

Disney has done it again! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer for The Lion King, which debuted on Thanksgiving day, is Disney's second most-viewed trailer debut from any studio in 24 hours.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Ben Platt Shares His Take on The Beatles' 'I Want To Hold Your Hand'

by BWW News Desk - November 25, 2018

Ben Platt took to Twitter yesterday to share his take on the Beatles' classic 'I Want to Hold Your Hand.'. (more...)

4) BWW Review: ANNA KARENINA, The Actors' Church

by Cindy Marcolina - November 25, 2018

After a sold-out run at Oxford University, composer Maria Shepard took her musical based on Lev Tolstoy's Anna Karenina for a one-night engagement at The Actors' Church in London as part of Iris Theatre's Workin Process. Considered one of the greatest literary accomplishment of all time, it's certainly an ambitious venture for the young Shepard, who pens a mature revisitation of the material directed by Jasmine White.. (more...)

5) Al Pacino Will Play The Title Role in New Movie Adaptation of KING LEAR

by BWW News Desk - November 25, 2018

After years of rumors, Al Pacino will be taking on the role of King Lear! An upcoming film adaptation of the Shakespearean play will begin shooting next year, with Pacino in the title role, according to The Guardian.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Will Reynolds & Eric Price will receive the 14th Annual Fred Ebb Award tonight!

-CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY begins tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Watch the Music Video For ANASTASIA's Carols For a Cure Track 'It's Just Like Christmas'

What we're geeking out over: Andy Blankenbuehler Will Choreograph the Upcoming CATS Film

What we're watching: The Kid Critics Are Feelin' the Beat at HEAD OVER HEELS!

Social Butterfly: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Cast Talks the Play's Resonance

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Christopher Fitzgerald, who turns 46 today!

Christopher Fitzgerald is known for playing the role of Ogie in Waitress. Other credits include: Broadway: An Act of God, The Merchant of Venice, Finian's Rainbow (Drama Desk Award, Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations), Young Frankenstein (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), original cast of Wicked, Amour, (Drama Desk nomination), Chicago. Off-Broadway: The Winter's Tale (Public), Gutenberg! The Musical! (Actors' Playhouse), Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme (Lincoln Center), Saturday Night (Second Stage, Drama Desk nomination), Wise Guys (New York Theatre Workshop), Corpus Christi (Manhattan Theatre Club), Fully Committed (Cherry Lane Theatre), The Cripple of Inishmaan (Public), Stairway to Paradise, Babes in Arms and Broadway Bash (City Center Encores!), the title role in Barnum at the Chichester Festival (UK), and 13 seasons with the Williamstown Theatre Festival. TV: "Almost There" (DirecTV), "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Elementary" (CBS), "Twins" (series regular, WB), "Next Caller" (NBC), "The Electric Company" (PBS). Film: Opposite Kristin Wiig and Annette Bening in Girl Most Likely, Larry Gaye: Renegade Male Flight Attendant, Personal Velocity, and Dedication. MFA American Conservatory Theater.

