VIDEO: Hillary and Bill Clinton Visit TORCH SONG

At last night's performance of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, the audience was surprised by a visit from Hillary and Bill Clinton. The pair entered, shaking the hands of audience members, who greeted them with a standing ovation.

Watch the video below to see the Clintons entering the theatre and taking their seats!

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song officially opened on Thursday, November 1 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Directed by Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars the entire cast from the critically adored Second Stage production: Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie, Tony and Academy Award® winner Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja,Michael Hsu Rosen, and Jack DiFalco.

The limited engagement of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song is playing at the Hayes, the same Broadway stage where the Tony Award-winning premiere forever changed the face of popular entertainment and ushered in a new era of American understanding of love and family.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Torch Song Trilogy first premiered on Broadway in 1982 at the Little Theatre, now the Hayes Theater, where it ran for three years. Written by and starring Mr. Fierstein, Torch Song Trilogy won Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play. Now, 36 years later, this landmark play returns to the Hayes under the title: Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song.

Related Articles