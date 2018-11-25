VIDEO: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Cast Talks the Play's Resonance

Click Here for More Articles on TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Playwright Aaron Sorkin recently sat down with cast members from To Kill A Mockingbird to talk about the play's resonance today.

Members of the cast discussed how the play is always relevant, how amazed they are that a woman was able to write the story at the time that she did, and more.

Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most beloved and admired characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

To Kill A Mockingbird began previews on Thursday, November 1 and opens on Thursday, December 13 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44 Street).

Jeff Daniels will head a cast which includes Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Danny Wolohan, and Neal Huff.

To Kill A Mockingbird will have scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, casting by Daniel Swee, and is produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and Lincoln Center Theater.

